Ruth Zumwalt, science content specialist for Edmond Public Schools and former science teacher at Edmond North High School from 2001-2017, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 4. She was 48 years old.
“We are deeply saddened by Ruth’s sudden passing,” said Associate Superintendent Angela Grunewald, Ed.D. “She was a joy to work with. She was willing to take on any task and her compassion for others was always evident in her actions.”
Colleagues and students say one of the things they loved most about Ruth was her ability to make any conversation into a science lesson.
“Ruth was a favorite of students,” said Superintendent Bret Towne. “She brought science to life for them and many credit her with motivating them to pursue a career in science.”
Zumwalt was hired in 2001 as a science teacher at Edmond North High School. In 2018, she began serving as the district’s science content specialist.
Social Studies content specialist Liz Rogers worked alongside Zumwalt at both the district office and at Edmond North High School.
“Ruth and I worked together on several committees. She always brought energy and excitement to any project or task,” Rogers said. “She was always a great listener and gave excellent advice no matter how big or small. She never turned you away.”
Funeral arrangements for Zumwalt are pending. She is survived by her husband, Randy Zumwalt.
