The Edmond Public Schools Foundation hosted its annual ONE Edmond luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 12 to a packed house. The event is held each year in an effort to inspire the community to support Edmond Public Schools with a financial gift.
Each of the 27 Edmond Public Schools were represented by a table of eight. There were 218 people in attendance. Attendees were invited by their school PTO or the Edmond Public Schools Foundation board member who collaborates with that school. Each school PTO decorated the tables with floral arrangements in their school colors.
The event consisted of several presenters from the district who have experienced the impact of donations made through the Edmond Public Schools (EPS) Foundation.
Presenters included: Bret Towne, Edmond Public Schools superintendent; Mark Fish, Edmond Public Schools Foundation board president; Kelli Bayouth, Russell Dougherty counselor; and Jeff Nemcok, Boulevard Academy principal. Sunset Elementary students sang a song for veterans.
Several Edmond schools displayed their projects that were funded by the EPSF including the John Ross Happy Heart Coffee Cart, the Technology Student Associations from Cheyenne Middle School, and STEM projects from Russell Dougherty Elementary School.
The keynote speaker was Miss Oklahoma, Addison Price, who attended Edmond Public Schools and graduated from Edmond North High. She shared her social impact initiative, “Empowering Individuals with Learning Difference through Self-Advocacy,” which she said is near and dear to her heart. In elementary school at Clegern, she was diagnosed with Dyslexia and understands the struggles many differently abled students face.
This event was sponsored by Brad Reeser, Keller Williams Central Oklahoma, Edmond Board of Realtors, Ideal Homes, McCaleb Homes, OU Medical Center Edmond, Prime Bank, SACC Investments, LLC, The Scout Guide Edmond, and VeesBees.
