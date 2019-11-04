The Edmond Quilt Guild has met and exceeded the challenge to donate 200 quilts to various Edmond community agencies.
In January of this year newly elected president, Judy Elliott, issued a challenge to the members of the Edmond Quilt Guild (EQG) to donate at least 200 quilts — double the number of quilts donated in 2018. At their October meeting, Lee Gray and Peggy Mayer (co-chairs of EQG’s Loving Touch Committee) proudly announced that the challenge had been surpassed.
More than 300 quilts had been donated in the first 10 months of 2019. The Loving Touch Committee organizes monthly “Sit and Sew” days where members may work on donation quilts, creates kits, finds members to quilt and bind donated tops, and coordinates the distribution of quilts to various agencies within the Edmond community. Currently quilts are going to Hope Center, Adult Day Care agencies, Nursing Homes, Foster Care agencies, and police and fire departments.
The EQG is looking for new groups that can benefit from the Loving Touch that these quilts can bring.
For more information about EQG and the Loving Touch Committee go to edmondquiltguild.us/.
