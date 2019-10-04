The Edmond Republican Women’s Club is sponsoring the upcoming Patriots Forum, featuring dynamic speakers they said everyone should hear. The forum will be from 8:45-9:30 a.m. with check-in and Continental Breakfast Saturday, Oct. 5 at Oak Tree Country Club.
The guest speakers will begin with Dr. Everett Piper, former Oklahoma Wesleyan University president and author of "Not a Day Care: The Devastating Consequences of Abandoning Truth,” Sen. Nathan Dahm from Broken Arrow, on the dangers of abolishing the electoral college; Ryan Walters, executive director of Oklahoma Acheives, on the U. S. Constitution; and Luncheon speaker, Josh Blair, on how educators indoctrinate students in the public schools and universities.
Tickets may be purchased through eventbrite.com/patriots forum, or at the door. Tickets are $5 for students (forum only), $10/adults (forum only), luncheon tickets must be purchased by Oct. 3, and are $30/students (forum/lunch), and $35/adults (forum/lunch).
