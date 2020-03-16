Epsilon Sigma Alpha’s Valentine game night was a success. Several emerged as winners for the evening.
The evening was filled with tasty refreshments, great camaraderie, and lots of laughs. Just the type of evening to help everyone relax and refresh.
ESA is an international service organization that contributes volunteer time and monies to several Edmond charities including: UR Special, Coffee Creek Riding Stables, Boys Ranch Town, and No Boundaries, International. The state projects are Oklahoma School for the Deaf in Sulphur, and Oklahoma School for the Blind in Muskogee. The national project is St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.