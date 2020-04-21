Membership sometimes precedes an induction event.
That is the situation during this pandemic for the 2020 classes of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame. The 50th anniversary classes will become members of the organization this Friday (April 24), but will have to wait until Oct. 9 for their formal induction and plaques, if the banquet can be held then.
All 22 honorees have been mailed a congratulatory letter and a Hall of Fame pin certifying their induction or honor.
Inductees for the 50th anniversary class are Clytie Bunyan, Al Eschbach, Rusty Ferguson, Lori Fullbright, Rochelle Hines, Michael McNutt, Michael Sims, Tony Stizza, Scott Thompson and Yvette Babs Walker. Lifetime Achievement Award winners who also will receive congratulatory letters will be Dr. Bob Blackburn and Robert (Bob) K. Goodwin.
Congratulatory letters were also sent to families of posthumous inductees. They are B.A. Bridgewater, Charles Cagle, Tim Chavez, John A. Ferguson Jr., Don Gammill, Major Helen L. (Freudenberger) Holmes, William E. Lehmann, William Russell Moore, Marjorie Paxon and A.J. Smitherman.
“Delaying the 50th anniversary celebration might be bittersweet for journalists who often take hard knocks as they do their job,” said Ralph Schaefer, a member of the hall of fame’s Executive Committee, “The Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame, over the past half century, is no exception as well-laid plans were interrupted or scuttled because of unanticipated situation.”
Schaefer said the carefully planned celebration at the Oklahoma History Center “has organizers scrambling to make adjustments while hoping nothing else will thwart the fall event.”
Hall of fame director Joe Hight said the delay did allow for the creation of a 50th anniversary logo. Craig Beuchaw, art director of University Communications for the University of Central Oklahoma, designed the logo to reflect the 50th anniversary theme “Our Greatest Journalists” with the traditional hall of fame logo. The hall of fame is housed at and supported by UCO.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.