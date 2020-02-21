Beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 25, motorists will experience intermittent, temporary lane closures near the intersection of Baumann Avenue and Ayers Street. The lane closures will be necessary as workers will be painting the City of Edmond water storage tank on the southeast corner of the intersection. The work is scheduled to last up to two weeks with cooperative weather.
featured
Expect lane closures at Baumann Ave., Ayers Street Tuesday
Most Popular
Articles
- Coffee Creek lawsuit dismissed; confidential settlement reached
- UPDATE: Arrest warrant issued because of Edmond man's social media posts
- Woman arrested for threatening boyfriend with knife
- Kim Hill is someone you should know
- Teacher believes hard work, kindness can change world for better
- Home invasion under investigation by Edmond Police
- ENA Neighborhood Summit Saturday
- Police search for leads in two home invasions
- BALTO celebrates legacy of light
- Wendy Stover is someone you should know
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.