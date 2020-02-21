Lane closure

The City of Edmond said to expect lane closures Tuesday near intersection of Baumann Avenue and Ayers Street. 

Beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 25, motorists will experience intermittent, temporary lane closures near the intersection of Baumann Avenue and Ayers Street. The lane closures will be necessary as workers will be painting the City of Edmond water storage tank on the southeast corner of the intersection. The work is scheduled to last up to two weeks with cooperative weather.

Tags

Recommended for you