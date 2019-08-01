Approximately 30 first responders from Edmond, Bethany, The Village, Oklahoma City and Stillwater will be at Caliber Collision, 3501 S. Broadway in Edmond at 9 a.m. Saturday, for a hands-on extrication event.
They’ll take part in a unique, hands-on program designed to help save critical seconds when extricating victims in accidents involving complex, late model vehicles. Today’s new generation vehicles offer much more passenger safety features than ever, but the sophisticated new technology can sometimes present challenges for first responders.
“Given the rapid changes in new vehicle technology, keeping up to date on the latest new technology in is critical for first responders to be effective,” said Oklahoma City Battalion Chief Randy Williams. “With limited budgets, our first responders welcome any opportunity to receive additional practice, especially on newer vehicles equipped with the most current systems.”
With advancements in vehicle technology, including high strength steels, sophisticated high voltage electronics, multiple airbag systems, and alternative fuel systems, knowing where and how to efficiently cut and extricate can save critical seconds and make the difference in saving lives as well as the safety of the first responders.
Hosted by Caliber Collision in Edmond in partnership with USAA and Genesis Rescue Systems, the event is part of the National Auto Body Council’s First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.™) program.
The late model vehicles to be used for the extrication practice session at Caliber Collision were donated by USAA Insurance. The program is provided at no cost to the participants and includes classroom instruction by Genesis Rescue Systems on the latest technologies in vehicle design and materials.
