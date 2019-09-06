The City of Edmond is currently conducting a study regarding impediments to fair housing choice. Known as the "Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice," the study is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
The goal of the research is to identify whether barriers and adverse policies exist in a variety of housing arenas such as rentals and sales, lending, insurance, and the public sector. Part of the study also includes collecting the opinions and experiences of people who are involved in the housing industry, including housing consumers.
All Edmond residents are encouraged to take part in this anonymous, 10-minute survey. To participate, visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Edmond_FHS.
The first public hearing to discuss survey results and give additional feedback is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in the Downtown Community Center Room 222.
Residents who need additional assistance with completing the survey can contact Christy Batterson at 405-359-4694 or Christy.batterson@edmondok.com.
