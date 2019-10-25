For holiday shopping, there are two catch phrases to keep in mind: keep it local and keep it unique.
From thrift shopping for that hard-to-shop-for-person to DIY creations that are sure to carry a personalized sentiment, finding the perfect gift can be a challenge.
Or maybe you’re in the market for holiday goodies and trimmings for your own home.
One great place to keep it both local and unique is the upcoming Edmond Craft Fair, a medium-size fair featuring all local vendors selling their wares. The Fall fair will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 8 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 9. at the Edmond Downtown Community Center, 28 E Main St.
Shoppers will enjoy a wide selection of merchandise including home décor, crafts, jewelry, fudge, pampering items, blankets, furniture, jerkey, gifts, clothing, cookware, boutique items cleaning products, and more.
Vanessa Heird started this craft fair last fall with a very small group of friends, family and locals who are in the scene. After the first fair, Heird realized there were many crafters and direct sales reps that would love more opportunities.
“I try to find as many local vendors as I can,” Heird said. “Especially since we are fairly small now.”
Heird made sure that no two booths will be the same, including direct marketing items such as Scentsy, which Heird sells. That said, hair bows are a hot item and she will have three vendors selling them, but all three crafters make different styles of bows.
This year’s craft fair will feature 60 vendors, including LaShonda Davis who runs Shonda’s Sweets, which she describes as “southern sweets with rich flavor, made from scratch and using real ingredients,” she said.
In spring, Heird hopes to expand to a larger venue where she can feature 200 vendors.
For more information, go to the Edmond Craft Fair page on Facebook.
