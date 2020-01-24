FamilyLife is partnering with First Presbyterian Church of Edmond to host a marriage event Feb. 7-8. The gathering, entitled Marriage2020, will be led by Jim and Carol Shores from Acts of Renewal.
Event planners said the Shores are nationally renown for marriage events and conferences, combining interactive performance theater and speaking to deliver effective marriage ministry.
“We are honored to host Jim and Carol Shores as they minister to married couples in every stage of their relationship. This is one of many ways our church feels called to build up and serve our local community. The Shores will have something for everybody,” said Dr. Eric Laverentz, lead pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Edmond.
Marriage2020 will be from 6:30-9 p.m. on Friday evening, Feb. 7, and continue from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Childcare, refreshments and Saturday brunch will be available. The cost is $50 per couple.
“FamilyLife strives to stabilize homes by encouraging and supporting marriages. Marriage2020 will be a fun, intentional time and a shared experience for anyone who is married,” said Laura Burton, FamilyLIfe local. “Jim and Carol Shores from Acts of Renewal have inspired thousands of married couples throughout the country. We are proud to partner with First Presbyterian to bring in these notable leaders.”
For more information about Marriage2020, couples can visit Marriage2020.org or search for the link on FPCEdmond.org.
FamilyLife is a national organization and an extension of Cru (formerly Campus Crusade for Christ), with local chapters. The FamilyLife mission is to effectively develop godly marriages and families who change the world one home at a time.
First Presbyterian Church was founded in Edmond on March 2, 1890, and is a partner congregation in The Covenant Order of Evangelical Presbyterians. With Sunday Services at 9 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and Sunday School at 10 a.m., First Presbyterian welcomes all to worship. The FPCE vision is “New life through Jesus for Edmond and the World.”
