EDMOND, Okla. — Three residents were pronounced dead at the scene following a collision at approximately 6:12 p.m. on Christmas day. The Edmond driver of a second vehicle involved in the collision was hospitalized in critical condition.
The collision occurred on Broadway northbound at Simmons Road, approximately one mile north of Edmond in Logan County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP lists the deceased as Douglas L. Barnes, 70; Suzanne M. Barnes, 54; and Madeleine J. Walker, 83. Each of the three victims suffered massive injuries, and were transported by Alpha and Omega Funeral Home to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.
The driver of a second vehicle, Joseph R. Sauer, 47, of Edmond was transported by EMSA to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Sauer was admitted to the emergency department in critical condition with head, trunk internal and external, arm and leg injuries, OHP stated.
OHP reported that Sauer was driving a 2004 Cadillac Deville southbound on Broadway, and crossed the center line, striking the northbound 2019 Honda CR-V driven by Barnes head-on with passengers Suzanne Barnes and Walker.
The three occupants of the Honda CR-V were pinned for approximately two hours before being freed by the Oak Cliff Fire Department’s use of the Jaws of Life, according to the report.
Sauer was not wearing a seatbelt upon being ejected from his Cadillac an unknown distance, OHP stated. Seatbelts were in use by Douglas Barnes, Suzanne Barnes, and Walker, OHP stated. Airbags deployed in both vehicles.
The condition of both drivers and the cause of the collision are pending investigation. Road conditions were clear and dry. This report is based upon Trooper Shayne Ballard’s investigation of this collision. Next of kin have been notified.
