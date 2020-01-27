Grant Brannum, of the IRS, and Kevin Markey, from the FBI, worked together for the last 20 years closely monitoring the financial crimes task force for the U.S. state attorney’s office. They were recently the guest speakers at a gathering of the Edmond Newcomers.
Markey stressed tips to help thwart identity theft. Using different passwords, verifying and authenticating safety codes and questions were stressed. Passwords are important, he said, and the more difficult the better.
Brannum’s tips were to never ask program apps to save your password, use different browsers for different activities. He said do not use apps on phones and never use public wifi. He said be sure to update your virus protection, use debit cards sparingly, and use informed delivery from the post office. Newcomers attending said this educational program with its timely tips should be of interest to all citizens. Newcomer members greatly appreciated the educational.
Newcomers is not just for new citizens of Edmond. The social club is focused on anyone who would like to meet other people in Edmond. Newcomers of Edmond provides a quality of life through socializing and meeting other women through a variety of events and interest groups. These clubs meet once a month and would love to have you join: Bridge, Bunco, Book Club, Discover Oklahoma, and Mah Jong. Each group is looking for new participants.
Monthly meetings are 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month at the First Christian Church in downtown Edmond, 201 East Second Street. Educational begins at 10:30 a.m. Several of the attendees go out to lunch after meetings. Contact information for the club is Paula Spadaccinni at 405-285-8075.
