EDMOND, Okla. — The local fire department continues educating children about fire safety at a time when school at physical locations has been cancelled for the remainder of the year due to the health concerns of novel coronavirus. Instead of visiting school sites in person, the fire department has filmed video segments.
“This is a creative approach,” Assistant Fire Chief Chris Denton said.
While readings are suspended at schools or the fire department's children's village, children are now able to enjoy story time at home by watching Capt. Jacob Stangl reading "Pete the Cat" online. The video is being posted to the Edmond Fire Department’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
“We started doing it earlier in the school year before everything got shut down,” Stangl said. “We have some different fire safety books. We read these stories and they also get a message out of it. We’ve never done it on video before, so this was the first time.”
At schools they are able to get hands on with fire equipment, but on videos the children are still able to learn about the life of a firefighter. The latest story is about Firefighter Pete the Cat and youngsters visiting a bright red firehouse. Cat characters take turn sliding down the firefighters’ pole after ringing a big fire bell.
The Harper Collins children’s book is illustrated with colorful pictures such as Pete the Cat trying on the firefighters’ heavy gear. The gear is so heavy that Pete can barely move.
Pete and his friends explore a fire truck and turn on the blaring lights before an actual alarm sounds in the fire house. All is well because the firefighters know exactly what to do. Firefighter Pete and his crew successfully put out a fire after rescuing a grumpy toad.
“We understand the kids typically will look up to public safety officers like firefighters and police officers,” Stangl said. “Their parents read them stories, but if we can also give the parents a bit of a break — just give them something to do while everybody’s at home.”
Stangl said the department plans to make more story-time videos online during the pandemic
Based on agreements with the publishers, the videos are accessible only on the Fire Department’s Facebook or Instagram links. The video will not be found on a Google search.
