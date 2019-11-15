This month, multiple sites in the Edmond and northwest Oklahoma City area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 18-25.
Edmond families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts of hope filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
This year, Edmond-area residents hope to collect more than 4,500 gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching over 11 million children in need.
“I love being able to see the local community rally together for a global purpose,” said Edmond volunteer Michele Schlough, who has participated in Operation Christmas Child for 20 years. “We see all ages getting involved — and more and more every year.”
First Christian Church is located at 201 E. Second St. in Edmond. Operating hours are daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 24. Monday, Nov. 25 operating hours are 9 a.m. to noon.
