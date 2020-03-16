Gamma Zeta chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha and Fish City recently held a fundraiser for No Boundaries, Intl., a faith-based 502 (c) 3 nonprofit dedicated to bringing light and hope to those in midst of devastation.
Serving both locally and internationally, NBI responds to both natural and manmade disasters by meeting basic needs and providing inner healing, medical care, and discipleship. In Edmond and Oklahoma City, NBI reaches out to those affected by human trafficking, as well as at-risk children and those struggling with homelessness, addictions, and brokenness.
No Boundaries International is just one of many local charities supported by Gamma Zeta contributions of time and money. If you would like to join this group, call Veronica McCain at 405-589-5820.
