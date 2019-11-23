OKLAHOMA CITY — Calm Waters Center for Children and Families, the only grief center in Central Oklahoma offering free grief support services to the entire family, proudly announces recent donations totaling $28,350 from five Oklahoma-based foundations and businesses.
“To be sustained by three longstanding Oklahoma funding institutions such as the Gaylord, Kerr and Phillip Boyle Foundation, and to receive local support from Oklahoma City’s very own baseball team and their generous partner, Oklahoma Fidelity Bank, means that Calm Waters can to continue provide our FREE grief support services to Oklahoma families navigating a tremendous personal loss,” said Erin Engelke, Calm Waters executive director.
“We are proud to stand with our friends at the Oklahoma City Dodgers in support of organizations doing life-changing work in the community,” said Jeff Ronen, president of Oklahoma Fidelity Bank. “We are inspired by the compassionate care that Calm Waters provides to children and families, and thank the staff and volunteers who help bring comfort to those in need.”
“The Dodgers are so proud to partner with Oklahoma Fidelity Bank to support Calm Waters,” said Michael Byrnes, the president and general manager of Oklahoma City Dodgers Baseball. “For the past two seasons, we have rallied our fans around the excitement of Dodgers home runs to celebrate the mission of Calm Waters and raise meaningful funds to support the programs and families they serve.”
The Oklahoma City Dodgers and Oklahoma Fidelity Bank each donated $50 for every Dodgers home run this past season to the Home Run Donation program, and gave a combined gift of $4,850 to Calm Waters.
In addition, the E.L. and Thelma Gaylord Foundation has awarded a $20,000 grant, the Kerr Foundation awarded a $1,000 grant and the Phillip Boyle Foundation has awarded a $2,500 grant. All of the recent donations will fund grief support for children and families in their grief journeys caused by death or divorce.
Calm Waters Center for Children and Families provides free grief support services for children and families on their grief journey caused by death, divorce or other significant loss.
