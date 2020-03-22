OKLAHOMA CITY — In order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, five health systems in the Oklahoma City metro have announced a new update to their visitation policies.
Effective March 23, these facilities will no longer allow visitors for adult patients:
INTEGRIS Health (all Oklahoma hospital locations), Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Norman Regional Health System, OU Medicine, OU Medical Center, OU Medical Center Edmond, The Children’s Hospital at OU Medicine, The OU College of Pharmacy locations, Clinics in OU Physicians, Stephenson Cancer Center, OU College of Dentistry and OU College of Allied Health, SSM St. Anthony Hospital, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Shawnee, SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony, and SSM Health St. Anthony Healthplex locations.
Also effective March 23, due to the special considerations for children’s care and labor and delivery care, one hospital visitor is allowed to accompany a child or labor and delivery patient to an appointment. This person must be over the age of 18, including siblings.
These restrictions apply to the following facilities:
INTEGRIS Children’s Hospital
The Children’s Hospital at OU Medicine
OU Children’s Physicians
Norman Regional’s Women’s; and
Children’s Pavilion SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital.
High-level critical care, palliative care, hospice and adult patients requiring assistance from a guardian or caregiver will be addressed on a case-by-case basis regarding visitation.
All five health systems are requesting that visitors who may be sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms not visit the hospital unless they are seeking medical treatment. These visitation changes are only temporary.
In the meantime, resource booklets with information on how to communicate with hospitalized loved ones are available at:
• integrisok.com/covid; and
