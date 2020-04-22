Oklahoma A+ Schools Institute at the University of Central Oklahoma advances its mission of helping schools to think, plan and behave more creatively in the 2020-21 academic year with the addition of five new schools to the statewide network.
The new schools are Arrow Springs in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Aspen Creek Early Childhood Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Esperanza Elementary in Oklahoma City, Hennessy Early Childhood Center in Hennessey, Oklahoma, and Pathways Adult Learning Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. They join the network of 60 schools representing early childhood education through high school in urban, suburban and rural Oklahoma communities.
"We are pleased to be adding these five new schools to our ever-growing state network. We have established a tradition of excellence with our whole school transformation model which helps schools to think, plan and behave more creatively," said Sandra Kent, executive director of OKA+ Schools Institute at UCO.
“Creating schools that work for everyone is our mission. The more schools we add to the network, the more students in Oklahoma will have access to an education integrated with arts, creativity and innovation.”
To be accepted into the OKA+ network, schools commit to a set of eight A+ Essentials, which they learn about through ongoing professional development provided by professional educators and artists, known as OKA+ Fellows.
The schools will begin their initial OKA+ professional development training at a five-day summer summit in July, which includes arts-integrated teaching methods surrounded by an understanding and application of the A+ Essentials framework.
Since its inception in 2002, the OKA+ network has provided the state’s only research-based whole school reform model and supports schools throughout the state that encourage creativity, innovation and critical thinking.
For more information, visit www.okaplus.org or call 405-974-3779.
