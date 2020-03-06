A former Edmond Santa Fe teacher was sentenced Wednesday after entering a guilty plea for inappropriate behavior with a minor.
Charles David Heaverin was convicted of one count each of using technology to engage in communication for sexual or prurient interest with a minor child, procuring or causing participation of a minor under the age of 18 years in photographs depicting sexual activity, and using technology to engage in communications for sexual or prurient interest with a minor.
In December, Edmond Police Officer Tim Harwell was dispatched to the Edmond Public Safety Center to speak in private with a father about an incident with his son. The boy’s father told Harwell that his son (the victim) was at home on Dec. 13.
“(The victim) was found in the bathroom with a knife. He had cut his neck and was holding the knife to his chest. The wound to his neck was superficial,” Harwell stated.
Both of the boy’s parents removed the knife from their son and took him to St. Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City. He was treated for a wound on his neck at the hospital and had a mental health evaluation. He was also admitted to the hospital for mental health treatment.
Harwell stated that the boy was upset about an Instagram post his parents found on his phone. Heaverin was also found on the website, according to police.
The boy’s father told police that his son was doing poorly in a history class in the 2018-19 school year. The father further told police Heaverin began helping his son with studies after school in December 2017, Harwell said in his report.
Heaverin’s sentence includes one year under the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, 20 years suspended except the first 13 years in custody is to run consecutively. Heaverin was also ordered to pay legal fees.
