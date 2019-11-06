A key figure in Edmond’s history has passed away. Former Edmond Mayor Carl Fredrick Reherman died Friday, Nov. 1. He was 77 years old.
Reherman was born on Dec. 13, 1941 in El Dorado, Ark., to Joe and Mayme Reherman. He grew up in Chandler and spent most of his adult life in Edmond before he and his beloved wife, Glo, retired to their Grand Lake home in Cleora and later to Grove.
Edmond is a strong community of faith, Carl Reherman said. You might also say Edmond has had steady faith in Reherman.
Reherman visualized a course of action for the city as Edmond’s mayor from 1978-88. Reherman was appointed in 1975 to the Edmond Planning Commission, and in 1976 elected as a council member.
Arcadia Lake was a major accomplishment for the city during Reherman’s administration. Before the lake’s development was completed in 1988, the population of Edmond was burgeoning with countless days when the city did not have enough water for suppressing fires.
In 2019, The Carl Reherman Park at Arcadia Lake was opened.
Former Edmond Mayor Saundra Naifeh said Reherman’s effort was “far reaching and an important asset to Edmond’s future prosperity.”
Visualization, planning and implementation makes risk-taking a worthy ingredient in city development, Reherman said in a 2000 interview with The Edmond Sun.
“He’s been the mayor of two towns,” former Gov. George Nigh described Reherman. “But his most effective role from my vantage point is he’s a doer. He’s truly a mover and a shaker and he doesn’t mind somebody else getting the credit. He will make things happen.”
Reherman’s credits also include serving as chairman of the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments, Citizen of the Year as voted by the Edmond Area Chamber of Commerce, and serving nearly three decades as a political science professor at the University of Central Oklahoma. He was elected mayor of Chandler in 2005. Reherman also served as director of the Nigh Institute of State Government at UCO.
“I think he was also one of the most progressive mayors we’ve had,” said Randel Shadid, former Edmond mayor.
Reherman served his country in the military police in both the Air Force and Army. He also served to educate future leaders during his 30 years as a faculty member and administrator at The University of Central Oklahoma, where he earned his B.A. He later earned a Masters Degree at OU in Public Administration.
His family has expressed that Carl would say that the most important thing of all was love. He and Glo were devoted to one another for more than 30 years. He loved his children: Carl; Jennifer and Eddie Buffington and their children Phoebe, Eddie and Maddie; Rich and Megan Bagby and their children Savannah and Christian; Ryan and Brecka Bagby and their children Sophia and Mia. He doted on his grandchildren, attending their events whenever he was able. He was a beloved brother to Roger, Mayme Jo, Jim and Delores, and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Reherman’s services are under the care of Luginbuel Funeral in Grove. Services will be at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Grove. Rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 with Wake following at 6:30 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8. A memorial celebration in Edmond is pending.
