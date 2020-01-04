The American West has drawn the imagination of Sheldon Russell in his latest book, “A Forgotten Evil,” published by Cynren Books of Cynren Press, $17.
The professor emeritus of the University of Central Oklahoma is the author of 10 books. Known for his award-winning historical fiction writing skills, Russell has been awarded two Oklahoma Book Awards, among others.
“‘A Forgotten Evil’ is a period book, so it’s incumbent for me to stay true to its times,” Russell said.
His story centers on the Battle of Washita River. As a nation heals from the Civil War that nearly destroyed it, new battle lines are being drawn. Caleb Justin, orphaned and grieving, leaves his home along the Ohio Valley bound for Fort Leavenworth, Kan., intent to join Sheridan’s troops in their pursuit of Indian lands.
A badly healed foot injury ends Caleb’s dream of joining up, and he finds himself alone and undefended on the war-ravaged prairie, picking up whatever work he can until his capture by Indians changes everything.
More information can be found on the Cynren Press website: http://www.cynren.com.
