OKLAHOMA CITY — Two teams of Francis Tuttle Technology Center Engineering Academy students were recently granted separate patents for inventions created as part of their senior capstone projects. The patents were awarded by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
Including these two new patents, Francis Tuttle students have received 14 patents for inventions created while part of the engineering program.
Engineering graduates Samuel Johnston, Ethan Reed, and Aaron Wuchterl, all from Edmond, received a patent for their collaborative invention of an in-line urine filtration system that neutralizes urine and other biologicals within water systems.
A patent was also awarded to Nicholas Crowder of Edmond and Anthony Mills and Jack Scherlag of Oklahoma City for their invention of a continuous, portable indoor air quality monitor that measures the surrounding air and displays results on a touchscreen display. The monitor detects particulate matter, including harmful gases, volatile organic compounds, CO2, temperature, humidity and atmospheric pressure.
“We are continually impressed by the ingenuity and hard work of our students,” said Audrey Lee, Portland campus director. “Our goal is to provide our students with the instruction, support, tools and technology they need to succeed while in our program, as well as the workplace. These patents show that we are reaching that goal.”
Francis Tuttle will soon be calling on community members to assist with this highly successful program, Lee said.
“We are planning to host an ‘Idea Fair’ this spring to help students identify community needs to be solved and products to be developed,” Lee said. “Those interested in collaborating with the program may contact Engineering Academy instructors, Brad Sanders or Jared Keester, at 405-717-7799.”
Francis Tuttle Technology Center serves high school students and adults in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area with career-specific training, in support of developing and maintaining a quality workforce for the region. Francis Tuttle also offers complete business and industry training and consulting services, and short-term training for career development or personal enrichment. With four locations in Oklahoma City and Edmond, Francis Tuttle offers central Oklahoma diverse training programs in fulfillment of the school’s mission to prepare customers for success in the workplace.
