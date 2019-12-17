A free seminar on the open meeting and open records acts is set for Dec. 19, 2019, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
The seminar will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in the BCC Auditorium at Metro Tech Spring Lake campus, 1900 Springlake Dr. in Oklahoma City.
This seminar, part of a series of six statewide meetings, is free, open to the public and requires no pre- registration. The meetings are a collaboration between the Attorney General’s Office, the Oklahoma Press Association and Freedom of Information Oklahoma.
Continuing Education Available
Attorneys who attend are eligible to receive continuing legal education credit hours.
Law enforcement officials are eligible to receive three continuing education credit hours from the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.
School board members and superintendents are eligible to receive three continuing education credit hours from the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
Technology center board members can earn three continuing education credit hours from the State Department of Career and Technology Education.
For more information, contact the Oklahoma Press Association at (888) 815-2672, or Attorney General Hunter’s communication office via Communications Director Alex Gerszewski at (405) 522-3116
