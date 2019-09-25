It’s obvious there’s something about the annual Wildlife Expo that keeps bringing people back. At least that’s what they tell us in surveys, as more than six out of 10 Expo visitors say they have attended before.
If you haven’t visited the Wildlife Expo, to be held Sept. 28-29 at the Lazy E Arena southeast of Guthrie, what are you waiting for? This just may be your year to come out for the first time and experience the largest outdoor recreation event in the nation. Visitors get to see, learn and participate at more than 120 booths and activities both inside and out at the Lazy E Arena.
And the price is right, too, for this family-friendly event: Admission, parking and all activities are free!
Since 2005, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has presented the Wildlife Expo to encourage people to get outdoors, to educate the public, and to preserve and promote the future of Oklahoma’s hunting and fishing heritage.
“The outdoors is a great place to explore, and we have all the tools to help you get there as well as learning about hunting, fishing and wildlife conservation," said Rhonda Hurst, Expo coordinator. “We provide all equipment so you can experience shooting a shotgun, riding a mountain bike, catching a fish, shooting a bow, climbing a rock wall, making a birdhouse and much, much more.
“The entire event is free, but the experiences visitors can take home are priceless.”
Wildlife Expo provides an opportunity to learn about the Wildlife Department’s different management activities as well as learn about other organizations, agencies, landowners and businesses that play a significant role in conserving Oklahoma’s wildlife as well as preserving the hunting and fishing heritage.
Visitors are invited to interact with Wildlife Department personnel — the stewards who manage, protect and enhance the state’s wildlife resources. No matter what your favorite activities are or how old you are, there is something for everyone at the Expo.
Featured activities include the Shotgun Training Education Program clay targets, Archery in the Schools target range, and several Family Fishing Clinics at the pond (space limited; arrive early). Other activities at Expo include a pellet rifle range, dog training demonstration area, rock-climbing wall, bowfishing, creating natural art, Dutch oven cooking, and many more.
Fan favorites will return, including Taste of the Wild with free samples, dog training demos, Operation Game Thief’s Oklahoma Wall of Shame, selfie stations, make-and-take booths, and various live birds, reptiles, insects and fish.
Learn much more about the Wildlife Expo online at www.wildlifedepartment.com/expo. You’ll find a schedule of seminars, maps of the grounds, activities list, sponsors list, and directions to the Lazy E Arena. So make your plans now to attend, if you haven’t already. We sure hope to see you there!
