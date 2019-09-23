People are discovering something new in craft beer. Frenzy Brewing Co. will offer a new and distinct taste for beer lovers when it opens in downtown Edmond during the first quarter of 2020.
Most people have only experienced a light American style of beer that doesn’t have a lot of flavor, said Jeremy Estle, who is preparing to launch the downtown brewery with his business partner Matt Conner. Both men are long-time Edmond residents.
“There’s so many more flavors that you can get out of different malt and hops combinations than what you can even get with wine,” Estle said as a train rumbled by.
Wine has roughly 200 distinct flavors, Estle noted, whereas with beer there are upwards of 2,000 flavor possibilities.
The 6,500-square-foot building will boast a 2,400-square-foot tap room with a horseshoe-shaped bar. The old Bender building is located at 13 S. Broadway between Main Street and First Street.
Frenzy Brewery will be the first established brewery business site created by Conner and Estle. Both men are well-prepared by being longtime home brewers.
“My son Barry, Jr. (B.J.) found these guys,” said Bender Building owner Barry Rice.”They seem to be very sharp young men and they want to be a part of our community. I look forward to their opening. Downtown Edmond continues to improve.”
“We’ll be able to dispense finished beer in pints as well as cans and kegs to go. We’ll also have a distribution model where we’ll send beer out to different stores,” Estle continued. “The combinations of flavor you can get is almost infinite at that point.”
The main brewery will be installed on the west side of the building. Conner and Estle have ordered 10-barrel storage tanks. The first components of their equipment will trickle in during the first of November, Estle said. The brewery will be closed off due to federal law; however, tours will be conducted on occasion.
The E.A. Bender building was constructed in 1918 on a business site dating back to 1890. Interior brick walls have been blasted as much as possible to their original appearance.
“It’s gorgeous so we definitely want to keep that,” Estle said.
Conner said Frenzy Brewing, Co. will be one of the centerpieces to anchor the revitalization of downtown as an entertainment district that is similar to Bricktown in downtown Oklahoma City or to the Plaza District.
Pre-packaged snacks will be available for purchase that will be provided by downtown restaurants. Hours of operation have not been finalized.
Estle said they will not just be slinging beer to a bunch of people. The brewery plans to host several community events, entertainment options, and a site to talk about the business of the day.
“We’ve got great parking behind us — we’ve got great curb appeal out front — so I think it’s kind of a match made in Heaven,” Conner said.
