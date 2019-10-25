Memorial gets
a win in Enid
The Edmond Memorial Bulldogs put a tally in the win column Friday night, after they drove north and drummed a winless Enid team, 35-0.
Mason Williams scored twice on rushing attempts, and JJ Ruff took a punt return all the way to paydirt. Then, quarterback Carson Riney found senior Trace Evans for another touchdown through the air. Finally, Nate Williams pushed the score to its final Friday after powering in another Bulldog rushing touchdown.
Memorial travels to Broken Arrow next week. The Tigers narrowly avoided a second straight upset Friday night, surviving a 43-42 effort sent from the Yukon Millers. Memorial will finish off their season facing those same Millers in two weeks’ time.
Deer Creek
drums Putnam City
The Deer Creek Antlers kept their playoff hopes alive Friday night, beating Putnam City High School 47-3 south of Edmond.
The win positions the Antlers within striking distance of a 6A-II berth. Now 2-3 in their respective district, the Creek will look to make tracks in upcoming contests against PC West and Choctaw.
West is winless on the year, and that sets up a crucial away contest in Choctaw on Nov. 8. Choctaw currently sits just one spot ahead of Creek — the crucial, final playoff spot for 6A-II-I. Choctaw beat Lawton High School on Friday, before a contest with Midwest City precedes November’s crucial clash.
Saints roll
Alva Goldbugs
Oklahoma Christian School drummed the Alva Goldbugs away from home Friday night.
Traveling northwest two and a half hours, OCS let out the frustration of the long road trip into Alva’s scoreboard, putting 59 across while holding Alva to just 26 tallies of their own.
The win keeps the Saints in a holding pattern for the upcoming 2A playoffs. Currently they’re fourth in 2A-1, with their only divisional loss coming to Chisholm earlier this year. The Saints’ win Friday puts cushion away from Alva, and OCS will look to jockey for position with Perry and Luther in the upcoming weeks. Both of those teams are either tied or above the Saints in current district standings.
Academy loses at
Crossing Christian
An early, go-ahead touchdown pass was sent from Academy’s Jimmy Henault to Noah Bosley. Then, Henault found Calvin Brantley for the ensuing two-point conversion. It made the score 8-6 Eagles, early.
But the Crossing Christian Knights kept up the pressure. They powered in touchdowns on each of their first-quarter possessions, and that trend carried on into halftime. All-in-all, the Knights pushed across 63 points Friday to drop Academy to 1-7 on the year.
