Several Epsilon Sigma Alpha, Gamma Zeta members and friends celebrated an early Thanksgiving renaming it Friendsgiving. The group gathered to celebrate friends, blessings and enjoy a great time with others.
Epsilon Sigma Alpha, an international service organization, volunteers its time and monies to local nonprofit charities including UR Special, Coffee Creek Riding Stables, Boys Ranch Town, Free to Live, All Things Baby, and No Boundaries. The state projects are Oklahoma School for the Deaf in Sulphur, and Oklahoma School for the Blind in Muskogee. The national project is St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. If you are interested in joining the energetic group, call Veronica McCain at 405-589-5820.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.