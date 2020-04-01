Gas delivery services are popping up across the country, but mostly serve highly concentrated areas along the US coastlines. A new gas delivery start-up that launched in Oklahoma City, called Fueldup, is now delivering gasoline to residents and businesses in Edmond.
By requesting service through the mobile app, customers can have gas delivered to their car at home or work the same day if ordered by 11 a.m., next day or on a weekly schedule. If a car has a locking gas flap, as long as the customer leaves it unlocked, gas services can be delivered without the customer present.
“You’ll always have a full tank and will save time by avoiding the gas station,” said Brad Lewis, Fueldup CEO. “If you think about it, pumping your own gas is a time-consuming dirty chore and these new ‘mega’ gas stations are busy with lines and it’s nearly impossible to turn left out of them during rush-hour.”
As an Oklahoma City businessman in the oil and gas industry, Lewis saw this new opportunity as a matter of fact.
“Gas stations are on a downward trend, reducing in numbers each year, especially in urban areas” he said. “People want and need new conveniences and smartphone capabilities have brought that to us.”
Deploying a fleet of F-250 trucks outfitted with the latest safety equipment, highly trained professional drivers deliver gas to your car, communicating through a mobile app while you are at home or work. The app allows you to request delivery for a one-time fill-up, or schedule weekly deliveries which earns you a discount.
Using your smartphone, you would drop a pin on the map where the vehicle is located, and when the truck arrives, your payment is preauthorized before services begin and you will receive a receipt via email shortly after the service. You can also request additional services during scheduled fill-ups, such as windshield cleanings, car washes, tire checks, and more. Fueldup’s website (“www.fueldup.com”) also offers Fleet Vehicle Services and Fueldup works with employers to offer Fueldup as a perk benefit to their employees.
Lewis said, “It’s a quality of life perk benefit and it costs employers absolutely nothing.” For those that are not tech-savvy, Fueldup has a text-line where customers can order gas by simply texting 405-403-2200.
Fueldup was founded in 2019 and delivers 87 and 91 Octane 100% gasoline (no ethanol). Drivers have HAZMAT endorsements, and receive defensive driving and emergency response training. Trucks are highly regulated and equipped with weights and measures certified meters to ensure you get exactly what you pay for.
Daily gas prices are featured in the mobile app. Prices are competitive with what one may see at their local gas station. Next-day delivery fee is only $2.99, plus the total cost of fuel purchased. A delivery fee of $1.99 is available for customers who receive weekly fill-ups and a membership option is available for as low as $7.99/month which provides unlimited same and next day deliveries, $.05/gallon discount on fuel purchases and 10% discount on additional services. No contract is required.
