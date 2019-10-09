ARCADIA — The acoustic band Functional Polly will provide Morning Music on Saturday, Oct. 12, and the monthly jam session known as Round Barn Rendezvous is set for Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Arcadia Round Barn.
Functional Polly is comprised of Clint Causing on guitar and ukulele; Kami Koontz on bass and ukulele; and Charissa Lee Prchal on ukulele, violin and percussion. Singing in three-part harmony, they cover songs ranging from classic rock to current hits.
They have performed at the Full Circle Bookstore and Sauced on Paseo in Oklahoma City; various venues in Stillwater and at festivals in Tulsa, Enid and Perry.
Morning Music is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday in the downstairs museum. The Round Barn Rendezvous is from noon to 4 p.m. on the second Sunday of every month in the loft of the barn.
The Round Barn is six miles east of U.S. Interstate 35 on Historic Route 66 and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free but donations are accepted.
For more information about live music at the barn, call Joe Baxter at 405-833-1350.
