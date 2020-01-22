Two days of playing the classic Clue board game and a 1920s “Family Day” are planned at Edmond Historical Society & Museum starting Jan. 25 to bring to a close a historical exhibit at the museum.
“As the year 2020 rings in, we are bringing our ‘1920s Edmond: Ain’t We Got Fun’ exhibit to a close,” said museum Executive Director Amy Stephens. “It’s your last chance to see the exhibit and step back 100 years in time with these fun programs.
Clue Board Game Days at the Museum are from 1-4 p.m. Jan 25 and Jan. 26. It is free and for all ages. Stephens said the Clue board game was set in the 1920s and still played in the 2020s! No matter which version you grew up with, it’s a classic, she said. Stephens invites the public to the museum to free-play different versions of Clue. Volunteers will be on hand to help, play, and share a little history about the game.
The planned 1920s Family Day is free and it’s from 1-4 p.m. on Sat, Jan. 26. Stephens said the 1920s were the ‘bees knees.’ Come celebrate the closing of our year-long exhibit with family activities, music, crafts, games and food from 100 years ago.
The final day to see the “Edmond 1920s: Ain’t We Got Fun Exhibit” is Jan. 29. Stephens said Edmond wasn’t roarin’ in the typical sense, because it wasn’t a party town during prohibition. There were no speakeasies to be found. But what Edmond lacked in gangster activity, it made up with sheer determination to engage civically. The infusion of college students kept Edmond updated on the latest trends in jazz music, slang and fashion.
“Edmond in the 1920s was its own kind of ritzy, automobile-driving, tea-party, Rook-playing kind of place … minus the scandal,” Stephens said.
Edmond Historical Society and Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission is free. More information can be found on the museum website at www.edmondhistory.org or by calling the museum at 405-340-0078.
