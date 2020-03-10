March is Women’s History Month, celebrating 101 years of the 19th Amendment. At Touchmark at Coffee Creek in Edmond, a number of women are living testaments to the strength, power and sheer-will of women.
Touchmark is putting a spotlight on women throughout the month of March. Gen. Rita Aragon will speak at 10 a.m. on March 10. General Aragon is a retired U.S. Air National Guard two-star general who paved the way for women in military leadership. She was the first woman to hold the position of Oklahoma Secretary of Veterans Affairs, advising the governor on matters related to the policies and operations of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs.
Prior to her military career, Gen. Aragon served as an elementary school teacher and principal; she was named an Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce Excellent Educator of the Year in 1990, followed by Principal of the Year in 1992.
The public is welcome to attend this event and hear directly from Gen. Aragon at Touchmark at Coffee Creek, 2801 Shortgrass Road in Edmond. There is no charge to attend, but RSVPs are required. To reserve a seat, call 405-340-1975.
“We are proud to honor Oklahoma women who make us all stand tall, especially during Women’s History Month in March,” says Touchmark Life Enrichment/Wellness Director Shannon Rich-Castillo. “We can all learn from these inspiring women.”
