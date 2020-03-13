The Genealogy Gals, Cheryl M. Jones and Emily Hedinger, will be the speakers for the 6:15 p.m. March 16 meeting of the Edmond Genealogical Society. Cheryl and Emily, avid genealogy researchers, traveled with the National Genealogical Society for a research trip with professional genealogists.
They did research in the National Archives and Records Administration, The Library of Congress and the Daughters of The American Revolution Library. With 27 researchers on the trip there were opportunities to ask questions and receive assistance from the professional genealogists. Cheryl and Emily will offer tips and insights gleaned from the research.
Both Mrs. Jones and Mrs. Hedinger are members of the Oklahoma Home and Community Education Genealogy Group and served on the board of the Oklahoma Genealogical Society.
Meetings are free and open to the public, beginning with social time at 6:15 p.m. Programs start at 6:30 p.m. If you have genealogical questions an EGS member will be available at 5:30 p.m. Edmond Genealogical Society meetings are held the third Monday of the month at the Edmond Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 1315 E. 33rd Street, Edmond. Enter through the doors at the rear (north side) of the building. The church offers plenty of parking and is fully handicap accessible. For more information on EGS, go to: www.rootsweb.com/~okegs, or visit us on Facebook at Edmond Genealogical Society. The April 20, 2020 program will be The Gateway Project of the OK Historical Society, presented by Chad Williams, director of Research Division, OHS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.