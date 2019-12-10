Share the priceless gift of blood donation with Oklahomans in need this holiday season. Oklahoma Blood Institute encourages healthy adults to “follow their instinct,” and set aside about an hour from their busy schedules to donate blood.
You’ll have the opportunity to do so at two upcoming drives. Look for the Bloodmobile at 200 Bass Pro Drive, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; and at Quail Springs Mall, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at lower level Near JC Penney, 2501 West Memorial Road, Oklahoma City.
“The simple, yet selfless, act of donating blood this holiday season will give patients in local hospitals a chance to spend precious time with their families,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “The cost- just an hour of your time- is certainly less than other gifts most of us will give this season. But there’s nothing that has a greater impact.”
The holidays are typically a challenging time for the life-saving blood supply; and one donation can save the lives of up to three area patients.
Blood recipients have the opportunity to send a message of appreciation to their individual blood donor, anonymously, through Oklahoma Blood Institute’s Thank the Donor program.
Every two seconds, someone needs blood, and the supply must be constantly renewed. If donors opt not to take the t-shirt, Oklahoma Blood Institute will make a monetary donation to Global Blood Fund for blood center assistance in developing countries.
As the nation’s 6th largest non-profit blood collector, Oklahoma Blood Institute’s donors provide every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 160 hospitals statewide. It takes nearly 1,200 donors a day to meet those needs. Appointments to give blood are not required but can be made by calling Oklahoma Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.
