Achievement in the business community comes with a lot of support from family, friends and the business culture of every leader, said state Sen. Adam Pugh of Edmond.
“I hope wherever you call your place of business that you feel supported, that you are being trained, and you are being treated to stay,” he said.
Pugh was the featured speaker as The Business Times of Edmond, a monthly publication of The Edmond Sun, celebrated The Top 20 Under 40 recognition of outstanding business community leaders. Nearly 100 guests attended the annual breakfast Tuesday at the Edmond Conference Center.
Pugh’s background is in aerospace as a former electronic warfare expert for Boeing. He has worked as a strategic consultant in the private sector, and is the founder and CEO of AP Jetworks, an aerospace and defense company.
“Here, we are recognizing your best because you’ve been successful in your endeavors, whatever they might be,” Pugh said.
Pugh is a former US Air Force officer, who served nearly eight years on active duty as an Electronic Combat Officer and logging more than 2,000 flying hours onboard the E-3 AWACS. He flew combat support missions in the Balkans and the Middle East as well as NORAD missions over the U.S. after the 9/11 attacks.
To be excellent doesn’t mean to be the best, but to give your best, Pugh continued. After 9/11 Adam asked the Air Force to send him wherever he was needed, so that he could do the very best that he could.
“All I am asking you to do is, no matter what you decide,” Pugh said. “put your mind to it — put your hand to it — put your heart to it.”
He said don’t be surprised if later in life someone thanks you for lighting the way for their own personal best.
Pugh was raised by a single mom. They didn’t have much money and were considered poor, he added. But his mom worked hard and eventually started a small bakery.
“On Sundays she would take all of the leftover food that we had, and we would deliver it to homeless shelters or food pantries. We’d just open up our bakery and serve people free of charge,” Pugh said. “And it really made a tremendous impact on me.”
He worries that today’s society is losing the momentum to serve one another. Sometimes he feels the weight of trying to solve all of Edmond’s problems at the State Capitol. Problem solving is part of his elected duty.
He is encouraged when reading The Business Times of Edmond to find experts in various fields that together, contribute to the welfare of others in the state. Bankers, financiers, non profit leaders, sales and marketing, disability advocates, military, teachers, Realtors, medical professionals, educators, and others awake every morning to bring their problem-solving ability to work.
“But it only works when we use all of our God-given talents to start serving each other,” Pugh said. “And so that would be one thing that I would ask of you — as you go forth from here, and take this award and you put it on your shelf — that it reminds you not of your own accomplishments — but of the talents and skills you’ve been blessed with, so you can help each other.”
Edmond is great because of the people who live here, Pugh said. There is nothing special about the plot of land, he added. It’s people, he said. Edmond residents embody a vast array of skills. They give of themselves so that others may find opportunities in life and be prepared for challenges, he said
“You have a gift. You have a talent. You have something very special that God gave you,” Pugh said. “Whatever it is — I just ask that you use it not only for yourself — for your own good to make money. I want you to make money.
More importantly I ask that you use it to serve each other and find the need somewhere in this community.”
