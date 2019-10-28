The Gourmet Gallery has consolidated their location in Edmond at 1532 S. Boulevard and in the Shoppes at Northpark in Oklahoma City to a new, larger store at 3325 S. Boulevard, Suite 107, in the Edmond Market Place Shopping Center.
They are now at the southwest corner of 33rd St. and Boulevard in Edmond. The Gourmet Gallery is a unique gourmet and specialty food store. They focus on Made in Oklahoma food products, gift baskets, corporate gifts, and Riedel crystal.
For more information, contact The Gourmet Gallery at 715-3663.
