EDMOND, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt said research tells him that Oklahomans want more federal dollars in the state’s health care system. The governor would also like more federal dollars, but wants to avoid a constitutional state question.
State Question 802 would make it constitutional to fund basic Medicaid expansion in Oklahoma, Stitt said at a recent Edmond Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
“If we do this state question, and we get more dollars into our health care system, it’s going to simply drop to the bottom line of our hospitals. No reform,” Stitt said. “There’s nothing that is going to happen and get this into the rural communities, and actually change the way we deliver health care throughout the state.”
Stitt said he is trying to define the block grant system in order to get federal dollars in the state. Stitt was asked if there is proof that health care outcomes have improved, based on findings with more federal funding.
Stitt said, “According to my health care group — they say there is. That’s why I favor getting more health care dollars into our state.”
Stitt said Oklahoma can do a better job by doing it with a block grant to get people the health care they need. He also favors adding co-pays. A block grant would add more flexibility in designing Medicaid solutions for the state, he said.
More than $6 billion of state and federal dollars is currently spent on the state’s Medicaid program, making the Oklahoma Healthcare Authority the largest state agency with money spent, Stitt said.
The governor said he will be explaining the issue more in coming months.
