OKLAHOMA CITY — A recent grant from TeleTech Community Foundation will keep Francis Tuttle Technology Center’s robotics team motoring in style.
Known as The RoboDucks, Francis Tuttle’s FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Team includes more than 70 high school and young adult students who compete at state and regional tournaments. The $3,784 grant will fund the purchase of a RoboDucks-branded enclosed trailer, which will facilitate the transportation of equipment necessary for competitions.
“Cultivating a young person’s passion for subjects as versatile as robotics can spark a lifelong interest,” said Lori Alspaugh, executive director of the Francis Tuttle Foundation. “The purpose of our robotics team is to show students an immediate application for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), as well as to build camaraderie among youth who are progressing toward a similar career field.”
Students who participate in FIRST are more likely to pursue STEM careers and may be eligible for related scholarships from universities, corporations and the private sector.
“Our foundation’s mission is to apply our resources to transform the educational experience for students,” said Rich Herbst, vice president of learning and development at TTEC and head of the TeleTech Community Foundation. “We’re honored to have the privilege of providing a grant to the Francis Tuttle Technology Center for their robotics club, which supports furthering their educational programs and initiatives for students of Oklahoma City and supports the Foundation’s goals to develop the technical capabilities of tomorrow’s workforce.”
The partnership between Francis Tuttle and TTEC allows students to leverage real-world corporate ties with a tangible outcome.
“The TeleTech Community Foundation’s generosity is an outstanding example of the community support that allows Francis Tuttle students to experience the latest in quickly evolving technologies,” Alspaugh said. “This grant not only solves a logistical problem but also provides a professional image for the team. Teaching students the importance of looking their best is an integral part of the program and the trailer underscores our commitment to that message.”
