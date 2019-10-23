A groundbreaking for the Danforth Campus of Francis Tuttle is being announced. Those who are invited to attend the groundbreaking are asked to go to the Francis Tuttle Business Innovation Center at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
The Business Innovation Center is located at 2824 Progressive Drive. Attendees will be transported to the groundbreaking by bus for the 3:30 p.m. event, said Jeff Knapp, Francis Tuttle spokesman.
The Danforth campus to be located between Sooner and Coltrane on the north side will have an entrepreneurial theme, Knapp said in describing the campus.
A lot of the programs will be duplicated from the Rockwell Francis Tuttle campus in Oklahoma City, he said.
“Programs will be phased in over two school years, starting in both fall 2021 and 2022, with those for high school students in the latter,” Knapp said.
Programs in 2021 include the Center for Municipal Excellence. LaunchPad Francis Tuttle (business incubator), Workforce and Economic Development (formerly Business and Industry Services/BIS, training for businesses), and Lifelong Learning (formerly Adult and Career Development/ACD, short-term).
Knapp said more programs will be offered in 2022 to include: Automotive, Biosciences & Medicine Academy, Computer Science Academy, Cosmetology, Engineer Academy, Entrepreneurship Academy, Interactive Media, and Pre-Nursing courses.
“I think it’s going to be a beautiful campus. … they’re going to have an entrepreneurship program for high school students,” said Janet Yowell, executive director of the Edmond Economic Development Authority.
Being a state entity, Francis Tuttle did not have to go through the city’s process to build, Yowell said. The land was purchased several years ago.
