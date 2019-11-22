GUTHRIE — The Carnegie Library will be part of Guthrie’s Historic Homes Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec.7.
Guthrie’s finest homes, churches and the Carnegie Library will be dressed for the season. Visitors will enjoy tales of the early days of Oklahoma’s first capital. The Carnegie Library will be serving wassail to warm the hearts and hands of tour participants.
The Oklahoma Territorial Museum is located at 406 E. Oklahoma Ave. in Guthrie. For more information, please call 405-282-1889.
The Oklahoma Territorial Museum is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.
