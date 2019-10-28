Halloween is on Thursday. Or possibly Saturday. Or it might have been last Saturday depending on your neighborhood. Because the first rule of Halloween safety is don’t do anything on Halloween.
According to Safe Kids Worldwide’s 2011 survey of 936 people, 77% of parents have at least one Halloween-related fear, which proves that 23% of children had lousy costumes. My personal Halloween fear is eggs. I hate eggs. I do not want them splattered all over my house. If you are planning to egg houses this Halloween and now think it would be extra funny to make my house a target, I live at 100 E. First St. The lights will be on.
In our neighborhood, the adults love Halloween. We all decorate our houses, carve pumpkins, mix up cauldrons full of spiked punch in the garage for the parents stuck walking around with the bad imitations of Darth Vadar and Elsa, and we each buy approximately 427 pounds of tiny little candy bars. Then we sit around drinking the punch, eating the candy and complaining that there aren’t any kids out trick-or-treating. Then we fight over the Kit-Kats.
I want my kids to have fun on Halloween, which to me means dressing up in a silly or scary costume, trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 (even if it’s a school night!), collecting way, way too much candy, then going home and eating way, way too much candy. It’s Halloween. They can go back to the kale chips and Impossible burgers on gluten-free buns in November.
Note: The Oklahoma Dental Association does not sponsor this column no matter how many cavities I help induce, which is a lot, but if you know a dentist whose chair could be filled a few more hours each week, have him give me a call. There’s a discount for the candy column trifecta of Halloween, Valentine’s Day and Easter.
I do want them to have fun; I don’t want them to die. So I Googled “Halloween Safety Tips.” That’s where I learned the first rule is don’t do anything on Halloween. The second rule is to wrap yourself in reflective tape and carry a flashlight in one hand and some glow-sticks in the other. Don’t worry, Mom will lug the plastic pumpkin for you.
The next real rule for an awesome Halloween is: Don’t wear a mask. It might obstruct your vision. On the other hand, it will also obstruct your grouchy neighbor’s ability to identify you in a lineup after you get done with the eggs and the TP and whatnot, but it’s your call. And if you don’t wear the mask, you only get the one call.
Another real Halloween rule: Don’t carve the pumpkin! Use markers and draw on it. Of course, it’s hard to get the candle to shine through an uncarved pumpkin, but that’s okay because the next real Halloween rule is: Don’t light candles. And if you do, keep it on a sturdy table, away from curtains, tablecloths, clothing, children and pets. Do not put it inside or outside. And never, ever leave it unattended no matter how many eggs you hear smacking the other side of your house. Just stand there next to your jack-o-lantern until the candle burns itself out at approximately 4 a.m.
Under no circumstances should you eat non-factory-wrapped treats offered by strangers. Really. Look what happened to Sleeping Beauty.
If she’d just read the rules she would have stolen all the Kit-Kats from the dwarves and been done with it.
© 2019 Ted Streuli
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.