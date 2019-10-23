The Oklahoma Home and Community Education (OHCE) group is sponsoring a free “Handmade and Homemade for the Holidays” workshop. It will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the OSU Extension Conference Center, 2500 N.E. 63rd Street in Oklahoma City.
The workshop will demonstrate creative and budget-friendly gift ideas.
“This is the right time of the year to start thinking about holiday gifts for family and friends. Plan on attending this free workshop to get some great gift ideas,” said Glenda Busby, OHCE Oklahoma Countypresident.
Tamara Braxton, OKC-County Health Department, will also be at the workshop and be presenting on the topic of “Stroke Signs and Symptoms.”
For more information about the workshop or about the OHCE organization, contact Oklahoma County OSU Cooperative Extension Service at 713-1125 or visit http://oces.okstate.edu/oklahoma/family-and-consumer-sciences. The workshop is made possible by a CE-FCS Ambassador’s Grant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.