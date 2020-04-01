EDMOND, Okla. — A sign on the front door of HOPE Center states it is closed during the outbreak of COVID-19. It joins the list of hundreds of establishments across the city heeding warnings imposed by the coronavirus spread.
“The biggest impact on us is the supply lines for food,” said Chris Sperry, executive director. “We simply can’t buy groceries. We can’t buy milk. Our grocery stores are limited — we can only buy two gallons at a time.”
HOPE Center had to close its food pantry last week, Sperry said. Homeland and Crest helped on Monday by allowing them to place a large order for a Friday pick-up. Staff still cannot find any hand sanitizer or other types of disinfectant.
The contagion of COVID-19 has left Sperry to work from her home to avoid infection. On Tuesday she was working on an online application for financial assistance and food. Her goal is to have prepackaged food ready for clients driving up to the building.
HOPE Center staff had tried to have individuals applying for assistance to stand 3 feet behind the counter. She said some people were happy to distance themselves socially, but others had a hard time complying with the request.
Both the City of Edmond and Gov. Kevin Stitt have set guidelines to shelter in place. Persons with an autoimmune disease are at increased risk of surviving COVID-19.
“They are very compromised. I don’t want them exposed to anything,” Sperry said. “Most of my clinic girls have very young children — two years or younger. They don’t need to be exposed to anything.”
The volunteer staff was dismissed to shelter in place as well, she said.
