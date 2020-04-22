A virtual community connection meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 30 regarding the Heritage at Coffee Creek planned unit development application, said City Planner Randy Entz during the virtual Planning Commission meeting Monday evening.
A representative from Double Eagle Development LLC will discuss the PUD with participants at the virtual meeting, Entz said. Heritage at Coffee Creek is mixed use development with plans to be located south of Coffee Creek Road, east of Kelly Avenue.
“Please contact the planning office at (http://edmondok.com/125/Edmond-Planning-Commission) for information and a link to attend that meeting,” Entz said of the community connections meeting.
Tuesday’s agenda was continued by the planning commission until a teleconference meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5.
