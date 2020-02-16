OKLAHOMA CITY — Frontier City, Oklahoma’s biggest amusement park, opens March 14 and the search for 600 team members to fill positions from now through January 2021 is underway.
The theme park’s Employment Center is open and ready to offer on the spot interviews to fill fast-paced positions in more than 20 diverse departments.
This Saturday, a job fair will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Frontier City. Those interested in attending can apply online or at the park.
Named one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources for three years in a row, Six Flags offers a wide variety of positions and paid internships. The company provides team members with many benefits including advancement opportunities, reward and recognition programs, educational scholarships, free park admission, incentives from area business and much more.
In addition to the Job Fair on Saturday, the park will also be hosting hiring events and onsite recruiting throughout the Oklahoma area at approximately 50 high schools, colleges and special events.
Available Positions:
• Operations: Ride Operations, Park Services, Security, EMTs;
• In-Park Services: Food Service, Retail, Games, Warehouse;
• Guest Experience: Admissions, Guest Relations, Market Research; and
• Finance: Cash Control.
The Frontier City Employment Center is open daily. All rehires and new applicants, as well as walk-ins, are welcome from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
You can also apply online at at www.sixflagsjobs.com.
