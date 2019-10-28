Visions of fully decorated rooms this Christmas? Make it reality by hiring Ms. Christmas Interior Decorating. Owner Shell Meador takes the client’s treasured ornaments and collections and changes the home’s interior into a personal Christmas wonderland.
In addition to the owner’s decor, Meador incorporates fresh items such as a centerpiece to enhance the overall look, all within a pre-determined budget.
Meador loves to decorate, loves the Christmas holiday and has more than one Christmas tree at her home.
“I have always had multiple trees,” Meador said. “Last year we had seven trees.”
Meador spent a long career as a General Manager for an in-home design store owned by Sears. Working at their 130,000 square-foot store was a great match for the decorator-at-heart but when the 21-store chain dissolved, Meador was left wondering what to do next.
Decorating homes for others was a perfect match as she had been assisting many for years. She has now been decorating clients’ homes for 10 years. Even though the company is based in Piedmont, Meador works in various Edmond areas and neighborhoods including Oak Tree, Deer Creek, and the Golf Club of Edmond.
The majority of the holiday design comes from the client’s existing holiday decor with most clients updating or adding a few new items every year. For example, Meador will add or completely change a Christmas tree. Also, she makes custom garland for the fireplace mantle and staircase and will make a custom table centerpiece.
Sometimes the client might request her to only decorate a children’s Christmas tree, the entry way or a coffee bar. Whatever the request, the entire house or a featured area, the client is involved every step of the way in design and budget. For a small additional fee, Meador will package up and store away the decorations. The decor is then neat and tidy until the next year.
“I just want everything to be organized,” she said.
Meador gives great thought in placing special items like ornaments for the clients to see regularly and enjoy throughout the holiday season. For example, a wedding ornament will be prominently placed in the master bathroom or on the night stand in the master bedroom. It is fun for Meador to unpack the family’s special items.
“I get excited when I see baby’s first Christmas ornaments,” Meador said. “It is a personal touch.”
Another valued element that Meador adds is the Santa photos. She requests that the client “dig out” the kids’ photos with Santa, even the ones where the child is crying or surprised. Meador puts the photos in new and matching frames to coordinate with the home’s unique Christmas decor.
“I love to do that. The families love them,” she said.
One special memory Meader recalls was when she was asked to decorate while a client and her family were on vacation. When the family returned, they were delighted to see the Christmas decorations throughout the home.
“It was magical,” she said.
For the last six years, Meador has not had the availability for new clients; however, due to a client moving, for example, she is accepting new clients.
“This year,” Meador said, “I have a couple of spots.”
For information visit FB: https://www.facebook.com/pg/Mschristmasdecorator/about; e-mail: shell.meador@gmail.com; or call 405-708-8008.
