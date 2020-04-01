Edmond, OK (73034)

Today

A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 71F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.