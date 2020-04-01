With the recent policy announcement from Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt directing Oklahomans over age 65 and those with underlying medical conditions to follow a "safer-at-home" policy, Home Care Assistance has developed recommendations for caregivers to keep seniors safe and comforted at home.
“Many seniors and others feel anxious about COVID-19,” acknowledged Melissa Hill, co-owner of Edmond-based Home Care Assistance. “We feel isolated and even worry about getting our groceries. If you have an elderly or at-risk loved one, professional caregivers can support seniors as well as family caregivers during this extraordinary event in our lives,” she said.
“We empathize with families feeling the impact of social isolation, working from home, and schools closing,” said Greg Bridges, RN, co-owner, Home Care Assistance. “We want to do our part to slow the spread of infection and provide essential assistance for people in our community.”
The company has created a website with COVID-19 resources for family caregivers, and offers the following suggestions for families caring for aging loved ones.
One of the recommendations to limit the spread of COVID-19 is physical distancing. Practice physical distancing by avoiding public places and traveling. Stay at home except when absolutely necessary to access essential goods and services, such as food, gas, and medications.
We know for a fact that staying at home reduces your chance of catching or spreading coronavirus. Your loved ones may find physical distancing especially difficult and isolating. That’s why having a professional caregiver helps achieve these three vital goals:
Make it easier to stay at home. The safest place for even relatively healthy elders is often in their own homes. In-home caregivers help to make sure their clients’ needs are met and practice social isolation.
For example, a home caregiver will help clients stock up on supplies, including securing medications from pharmacies. A home caregiver can assist with a shopping trip. Caregivers can make sure the house is stocked with necessary over-the-counter medicines and supplies to treat fever and other virus or cold symptoms. Home caregivers also can prepare healthy meals.
Provide Companionship. Elders who live alone already are at risk for isolation and loneliness. Your loved one may feel anxious and disconnected from others during this uncertain time. If you can’t visit, a home caregiver can help your loved one get in touch — and stay in touch — with family and friends.
A caregiver can assist with a hobby, help with at-home exercises or set up ways to communicate with loved ones such as writing letters, phoning, or using video calls.
Protect and reassure your loved one. Home Care Assistance caregivers are trained in recognizing the warning signs of illness. They are also taught how to prevent the spread of illness.
A caregiver can assist your loved one with:
• identifying and reporting symptoms;
• regularly washing hands;
• reminders to cover a cough or sneeze;
• effectively cleaning and disinfecting surfaces; and
• monitoring medications.
Being alone during a time of uncertainty can lead to fear and anxiety, Hill said. Your loved one needs to know that support is available. As a family caregiver you are doing your best to meet the needs of those who depend on you while following safety recommendations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.