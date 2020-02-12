A press conference began at 11 a.m. at the Edmond Police Station concerning a home invasion which occurred early this morning. Reporter James Coburn is at the press conference for The Edmond Sun and will have more information.
A police report released earlier today indicates a burglary took took place at 2:08 a.m. at 209 E. Ayers St. in Edmond. A report by Officer Kelsey Duncan says three males broke through the victim’s front door, covered the victim’s head with a pillow and threatened to kill him before he was struck on the side of his face with a gun.
The victim told police he continued to struggle until the men jumped off of him and ran out. The victim also said he was able to get to the front door where he saw a white four-door vehicle reversing from his driveway and hurriedly leaving westbound on Ayers St.
Taken from the residence was $80 in cash which had been located in the money clip of the victim’s wallet. Officer Duncan noted that the wallet, which was located near the residence’s front door, had another $1,700 in cash that remained untouched.
Offenses noted in the police report indicate burglary in the first degree and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Medical attention was provided for the victim at the scene; however, he was later transported by his parents to OU Medical Center.
