Edmond has been rated third in the state by Home Snacks in their 6th annual study on the best places to live in Oklahoma for 2020.
The community was given an 8.5 out of 10 by Home Snacks dropping them from second place last year.
Home Snacks is operated by Chris Kolmar and Nick Johnson.
“Edmond is a cute little city where crime is far below the state average, and where it’s affordable,” Home Snacks rating stated. “The schools are also solidly rated.”
Home Snacks stated home prices clocked in at an average of $231,100 and households earn a median salary of $78,692.
They added, “One could get used to that.”
Unemployment rate is 3.3% — sixth in the state, according to Home Snacks.
Jenks was rated first followed by Bixby.
HomeSnacks combines recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps, and dozens of other sources into bite-sized studies to help readers understand what it’s like to live in different communities across the country.
“We have been professionally ranking cities, neighborhoods, counties, and states across America for over five years,” Kolmar said.
“Our research takes into account the unique aspects of what it means to live in a particular location, and crunches a complicated set of data points to rank cities in fun and interesting ways,” Kolmar said.
Based in Raleigh, N. C., our brands have had more than 100 million unique visitors since 2015, and we’ve been featured in hundreds of media outlets, he added.
“We want to help people find a place to live that fits them personally,” Johnson said. “We gather data from around the web to help determine a wide array of factors about where you live, things like safety, desirability, and culture.”
They then use images, maps, and digestible summaries for everyone to get a sense of what life is like around each state in America.
