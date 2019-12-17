Congresswoman Kendra Horn’s certain vote to impeach President Trump on Wednesday shall be to defend the Constitution of the United States, she said.
Horn is the only Oklahoma representative who will vote for Trump’s impeachment when the full House votes on the articles Wednesday.
“I must do my part to ensure our democracy remains strong,” said Horn, D-Oklahoma City, representing the Congressional 5th District.
On Tuesday Horn defended her vote as means to fight for Oklahomans. Horn said she came to Congress seeking bipartisan solutions — not impeachment. Her vote will be with a heavy heart, she noted.
“I am disappointed in lawmakers on the right and left who pre-judged the outcome of this investigation, whether they condemned the President before hearing all the facts or attempted to derail the process rather than improve it,” Horn said.
Founders of the Constitution carefully issued checks and balances between three co-equal branches of government. No one is above the law, she said.
“Allowing one branch or president to ignore our laws and Constitution would set a dangerous precedent,” Horn cautioned.
She pointed out the articles of impeachment allege abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Trump has been cited by House Democrats of inviting foreign interference in U.S. elections, which Horn said is an abuse of power.
“It is never acceptable for any president, regardless of party, to ask a foreign country to put their finger on the scale of our democracy. The President obstructed Congress by withholding evidence, refusing to comply with lawful subpoenas, and prohibiting administration officials from doing so as well.
“Protecting and defending our Constitution is about preserving our democracy and systems for generations to come. We cannot allow any president of either party to abuse the power of their office or to obstruct Congress. Therefore, we must act to protect our Constitution, the integrity of our elections, and our national security.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, recently said he will be in lock-step with the White House during the Senate’s impeachment trial in the Senate.
